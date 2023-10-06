Buckhannon preparing for annual ‘Boooockhannon’ events

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween is approaching, and the City of Buckhannon is going all out for the holiday.

The city is leaving no stone unturned in organizing events for the Halloween season.

The town hopes to delight its community with a full slate of fun.

According to Randy Sanders, City Recorder/Information Coordinator for the city of Buckhannon, “You know we get serious about the Halloween season in Boooockhannon activities. We work with our Stockert Youth & Community Center, the Colonial Arts Center, and the city council is involved. So, we just want to cover all aspects of the Halloween season.”

On Oct. 13 and 14, there will be a death by desert presentation at the Colonial Arts complex-plus, a costume contest, zombie crawls, a 5k, adult events, and so much more.

Sanders feels these events help bring the community closer together.

“If we can have our community members come together and just socialize and have a good time, it lifts the spirits, and it provides comradery,” said Sanders.

The city is expecting a big turnout from the people of Buckhannon, especially kids.

“Some of the events like the trunk or treat at the safety complex will draw between 700-800 kids with their families of course. other events will draw just be in two to three hundred range,” said Sanders.

