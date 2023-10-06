Calvary Chapel Morgantown hosts the Arise Car Show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow from 11 AM to 3 PM Arise from Addiction will present the Arise Car Show at Cavalry Chapel in Morgantown. The event serves as a way the community can come together to tackle serious mental illnesses such as addiction. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping men and women in Morgantown who are struggling with addiction. By offering scholarships towards Christ centered residential discipleship. Officials like John Dunn say all that’s missing from the church’s newly painted parking lot is some vintage cars.

“Unfortunately West Virginia has some of the worst overdose numbers out all 50 states, that’s why we came here to help. Besides some awesome cars we’re going to have a family fun day here. We’re going to have activities and lots of food, it’s supposed to be a beautiful day so please come out. It gives me a tremendous peace that it’s for a good cause.”

If you’re interested in being a part of the fun be sure to visit arisecarshow.com or register in person Saturday morning at 10 AM in Morgantown

