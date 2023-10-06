Court docs provide new details in Harrison County police chase

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents are providing new details in a police chase that began in Anmoore and ended in Clarksburg Thursday night.

Officers were patrolling Route 58 in Anmoore near Black Bear Express in Anmoore when a car being driven by 19-year-old Malique Walker, of Fairmont, drove past at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers tried to pull Walker over, they say he sped past two cars and nearly crashed into them when he got onto I-79 North.

Walker then exited I-79 onto Route 50, according to officers, where he nearly hit another car before quickly passing other cars while traveling West on Route 50, including passing some on the berm and running them off the roadway.

As other officers joined in on the chase, the criminal complaint says Walker took the Chestnut Street Exit off of Route 50 into downtown Clarksburg and at one point was traveling West on East Main Street.

Court documents say Walker then crashed into a boat in the 900 block of West Pike Street in Clarksburg and fled on foot for a few minutes before being taken into custody.

Walker has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

