East Fairmont comes back, takes down Philip Barbour 46-36

Bees move to 5-1 for first time since 1984.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont came back and earned a big win over the #5 Philip Barbour Colts tonight in Fairmont.

In a wild back-and-forth battle, the Colts took a 29-28 lead to the half after converting a 2-point conversion -

But as the second half came back, the Bees took control of the game (starting with a 46 yard field goal from Karson Church), taking the 31-29 lead, then fighting back from a deficit once again (31-36) to win it 46-36 over Philip Barbour.

See the highlights in the video above, as the Bees are now 5-1 for the first time in 39 years!

