Fall Weather has Arrived in NCWV

Cold front brings cooler temperatures across NCWV this weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a week filled with sunny skies and temperatures that were in the 80s for most of it, fall is finally arriving here in NCWV as a cold front is bringing us rain showers and much cooler temperatures for the weekend. High temperatures this weekend are expected to be cooler than some of the low temperatures we saw earlier this week. Low temperatures are expected to be around 40 degrees or even cooler in the mountains. Temperatures will return to a more seasonable level next week. Michael Moranelli has the details on the cool conditions for the weekend and a look into next week.

