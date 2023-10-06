Fingy3D making free finger prosthetics for West Virginians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A medical technology start-up founded in Morgantown is making waves in the field of prosthetics.

A life changing technology is becoming more accessible than ever for West Virginians. Fingy3D is using artificial intelligence and 3D printers to make custom finger prosthetics.

CEO Dr. Tom McClellan says this technology allows his patients to regain abilities they may have lost from injury.

“We had one patient that when they slipped on the finger they said ‘Oh my God I feel like I have my finger back.’ We have people that aren’t able to stabilize objects in their hands and for just a few hundred dollars they can stabilize things in their hand -- it’s really remarkable,” said McClellan.

Patients simply take a picture of their hand and submit it through the Fingy3D website. From there, it’s shipped directly to the home.

Fingy3D has already won accolades for innovation, and McClellan says thanks to a recent grant, their product will be able to reach more West Virginians in need.

“The benefit for West Virginian’s are we just got a $100,000 Benedum Grant to help provide Fingys to 100 patients free of charge in West Virginia; so if you or someone you know is missing a finger, go to fingy3d.com and likely we can get you a finger for free,” said McClellan.

McClellan’s background is as a plastic surgeon and for years he saw the need for affordable finger prosthetics for his patients.

Intermed Labs partners with start-ups like Fingy3D -- working with professionals in the medical field to solve everyday problems.

McClellan says he believes the market solutions being developed here can make West Virginia a med-tech hub.

“The West Virginians and their innovativeness and their ability to communicate with us well has been helping us make a better product for the market and I really want to point that out -- our patients have been incredible,” said McClellan.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.