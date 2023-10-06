First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rudy Williams, Regional Forester with the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about the invasive spotted lanternfly, how they migrated here, and how they negatively affect agriculture in West Virginia.

