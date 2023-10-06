Friends Feeding Friends Express Concerns With Clarksburg City Council About Ongoing Conflict

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

Friends feeding friends of Clarksburg teamed up with you are the power to address concerns with Clarksburg city council about an ongoing conflict between

the city and friends feeding friends.

Friends feeding friends is a local non-profit that provides meals and services for the underprivileged.

Recently they have been experiencing some negative interactions with the city of Clarksburg and the police department.

Tom Pinkahsov from You Are The Power says this treatment is unacceptable.

“In the community that we serve is one of the most vulnerable in west virginia. These are people who are experiencing homelessness who are suffering from substance abuse and or addiction or just people who are poor. You know, there we have a lot of families who come in with young children and this is a hot meal that they can rely on. And so, for them to be discriminated against is absolutely, you know, unacceptable.” Said Pinkahsov.

Tom explained some examples of this discrimination. Which is what prompted him to meet with city council members to dissolve the conflict.

He said: “we had people ticketed for walking a bike the wrong way down a one-way street. We had people who are harassed by police for sitting on a public bench downtown, and I guarantee you that someone dressed like me wearing a jacket like this isn’t going to be stopped for sitting at a bench and eating some food. And so, the city has some issues and I understand that, you know, they have to take the steps that they need to do to address those. But we are a private organization and we want to have them part of that.”

Volunteers of friends feeding friends spoke to city council tonight hoping to come to an agreement.

To end the meeting City Councilman Marc Jackson gave his perspective on what he would like to see come from this conversation.

“Thank you so much for coming in. We had a very good conversation, and I trust that, you know, we will move forward from that conversation. You know, I hope that you know, that was just the beginning of where this whole thing’s going to go. Because I want to see a safe clean Clarksburg. I know it will take a while to get there, but I trust we will get there.” Said Jackson

After speaking with city council before the meeting, Tom says he is hopeful the city and friends feeding friends will work together to solve this problem.

But if not, he is ready to hold them accountable.

“We are hopeful that we are going to get what we asked for, we asked for something very similar. We asked for the city manager to address this issue with the chief of police and ensure that there is no longer going to be any discrimination in policing here in Clarksburg. Whether that actually happens is to be seen over the next few weeks, and we will be watching and if they don’t keep their word. We will make sure every single one of their constituents knows about it.” Said Pinkahsov.

