ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a police chase began in Anmoore and ended on West Pike Street in Clarksburg Thursday night.

Police told a 5 News reporter on the scene the suspect crashed into a boat.

911 officials say the suspect was captured by foot.

Stick with 5 news for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.