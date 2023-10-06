Highland-Clarksburg Hospital gets grant to open Adult Voluntary Unit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice was in Clarksburg on Thursday to present a grant to Highland-Clarksburg Hospital to open an Adult Voluntary Unit.

Through the $5.2 million grant, HCHI will open the unit, which specializes in the treatment of voluntarily admitted patients experiencing emotional, behavioral and cognitive concerns.

Officials say opening this unit will allow for patients in North-Central West Virginia and the surrounding region to voluntarily admit to the unit and be treated for behavioral health concerns close to home.

“It is vitally important that behavioral health services are provided in West Virginia, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s Office, we can step up and provide much needed support to our people,” said Victoria Jones, CEO of HCHI. “We expect that the opening of this unit will prevent involuntary commitment to behavioral health facilities and allow patients to stay in a familiar area for treatment.”

This comes less than a month after the hospital opened an acute adolescent psychiatric unit for patients ages 12 to 17 years old.

Alongside the adolescent unit, officials say the opening of the adult voluntary unit will allow for HCHI to offer around 100 new positions, including psychiatrists, nurses, housekeeping and security.

“Ensuring access to behavioral health services is a top priority in West Virginia, and so I’m extremely proud to provide this $5.2 million grant to Highland-Clarksburg Hospital,” said Gov. Justice. “This investment will make a significant difference in our state, allowing our people to receive vital care close to home and preventing involuntary commitments to far away facilities. I have faith in the Highland-Clarksburg team’s ability to make this unit a shining star in North Central West Virginia.”

