House Call: Cardiac Rehab Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Angelina Davis, Manager of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, talks about cardiac rehab.

1). How many phases are there concerning Cardiac Rehab? What is involved with phase one?

There are three phases of Cardiac Rehab. Phase one, phase two, and phase three.

Phase one is while you are in the hospital recovering from a heart attack, stent placement, or following heart surgery. Cardiac Rehab staff will visit you in your room and begin to educate you about your heart condition, as well as your recovery process. When your physician believes you are ready, staff will get you out of bed to begin low level walking. They will also monitor your blood pressure several times during a brief exercise session and keep your physician updated on your progress.

2). How long is phase two of Cardiac Rehab?

Phase two is a program that is available for you as an outpatient. It is designed to be a 12-week program of education and exercise. The program is located on the first floor of United Hospital Center. Classes are held three times per week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) and consist of education about your heart condition, as well as a monitored exercise program. Registered nurses and exercise physiologists supervise the program. Most patients make great progress in their exercise ability, as well as reduction of risk factors for heart disease. Each patient progresses at his or her own level through the program, focusing on the achievement of goals that have been set. Most insurance companies and Medicare cover the cost of the program.

3). Why is phase three of Cardiac Rehab important?

Phase three is a maintenance program. This program is available to patients after completion of phase two. Phase three still includes exercise supervised by a registered nurse or exercise physiologist but is more independent. For additional information about Cardiac Rehab, call the UHC Cardiac Rehab Department at 681-342-2425.

