Jenkins Ford holding car show to benefit Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon is giving back with a fundraiser for a great cause.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Jenkins Ford will be having their inaugural car show to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network.

The benefit will honor former employee Jim Fetty, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

There will be raffle prizes, food vendors and a DJ at the benefit.

There are 200 dash plaques for the cars entering the show as well as trophies for the top 20, best in show and more.

But most importantly, the show will raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer overall is the 3rd leading cause of cancer death, not only in West Virginia, but in the United States,” said Anette Fetty-Santilli with the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network. “Unfortunately, the number of pancreatic cancer patients is increasing. We need to raise awareness for the horrible disease, so people if they think they have a symptom for pancreatic cancer, go to their doctor and try to get a CT scan.”

For more information on the fundraiser, contact Dennis Crawford at 304-472-1700.

