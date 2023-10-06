Jenkins Ford holding car show to benefit Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network

File photo of Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon from Dec. 3, 2019.
File photo of Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon from Dec. 3, 2019.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon is giving back with a fundraiser for a great cause.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Jenkins Ford will be having their inaugural car show to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network.

The benefit will honor former employee Jim Fetty, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

There will be raffle prizes, food vendors and a DJ at the benefit.

There are 200 dash plaques for the cars entering the show as well as trophies for the top 20, best in show and more.

But most importantly, the show will raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer overall is the 3rd leading cause of cancer death, not only in West Virginia, but in the United States,” said Anette Fetty-Santilli with the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network. “Unfortunately, the number of pancreatic cancer patients is increasing. We need to raise awareness for the horrible disease, so people if they think they have a symptom for pancreatic cancer, go to their doctor and try to get a CT scan.”

For more information on the fundraiser, contact Dennis Crawford at 304-472-1700.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover
Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Philippi, according to...
Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi
Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday...
WATCH: Officers destroy ‘suspicious package’ in Bridgeport
(L-R) Christopher Hamrick, Timothy Ruble, and Joshua Curtis
3 charged after drugs found at Lewis County home during search warrant

Latest News

Barry Car Show
Calvary Chapel Morgantown hosts the Arise Car Show
Retro Skate in Fairmont
Retro Skate holds ribbon cutting ahead of grand opening in Fairmont
Opening day of the Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2022.
Bridgeport Farmers Market wrapping up outdoor season this weekend
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County next week