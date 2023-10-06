Louie “Larry” Lawrence Ransinger, 85, of Weston, passed away while under the compassionate care of Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. A loving husband, Larry was known for his funny and spirited nature that brought joy to those around him. His adventurous spirit led him to live a life filled with many hobbies and passions, all of which he pursued with vigor and enthusiasm.

He was born in Weston on December 10, 1937, a son of the late Ervin Albert Ransinger and Genevieve Rymer Ransinger.

Larry spent his entire career in the glass industry. He was a salesman at West Virginia Glass until it closed, then he became a travel salesman for Fenton Glass and later Roman Glass. His work ethic and dedication to his role were truly remarkable. Despite his retirement, Larry remained an active member of his community. He was a member of the Buckhannon Photography Club, the Board of Directors at Criss Manor, and the Bell Meadows Golf Club. His passion for photography led him to capture many beautiful weddings, and his adventurous spirit often found him skeet shooting, hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and 4-wheeler, or heading to camp with the King Family. Larry’s love for golf was well-known, and he could be found on the course three days a week. He attended West Virginia University following his graduation from Weston High School, where his academic achievements were well recognized.

A member of the First Baptist Church, Larry’s faith was an integral part of his life. As Psalm 16:11 states, “You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.” This verse embodies Larry’s approach to life, always seeking joy and sharing it with others. He is survived by his beloved wife whom he married on October 22, 1960, Brenda Charlene Burnside Ransinger of Weston; three children: Lisa Gay and husband, Steve, of Peoria, AZ, Toni Bryant and husband, Rohland, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Terri White and husband, Steve, of Dothan, AL; and five grandchildren: Wesley Gray, Nicole Gray, Safire Bryant, Seth White, and Ashton White.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Weston Masonic Cemetery in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Louie “Larry” Lawrence Ransinger. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

