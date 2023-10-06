Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County next week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lane closures both northbound and southbound on I-79 in Marion County are expected to create major delays next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 northbound from mile marker 133, Kingmont, to mile marker 135, Pleasant Valley, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

This joins a previously announced lane closure on I-79 southbound from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133.

Prior Coverage: I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays in Marion County

Both closures are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Saturday, Oct. 14 as crews continue work on the I-79 expansion project, according to officials.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

