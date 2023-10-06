Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Lucas Rush, RB/LB, South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, our Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Lucas Rush from South Harrison High School!

Rush and Hawks took down Valley Wetzel last week, 36-26 on the road, as they earned their second win of the season.

Hear more from Rush on his great week (and senior season) in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.