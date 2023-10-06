Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Lucas Rush, RB/LB, South Harrison

Rush took in 3 TDs against Valley last week.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, our Peoples Bank Player of the Week is Lucas Rush from South Harrison High School!

Rush and Hawks took down Valley Wetzel last week, 36-26 on the road, as they earned their second win of the season.

Hear more from Rush on his great week (and senior season) in the video above.

