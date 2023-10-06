Philippi man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge that involves a sawed-off shotgun.

31-year-old Ethan D. Delauder, of Philippi has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents, officers conducted a traffic stop and found a sawed-off shotgun in Delauder’s vehicle.

Delauder was convicted of domestic violence in Barbour County in 2018, making it illegal for him to have firearms, according to federal authorities.

Deluader is facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

