Retro Skate holds ribbon cutting ahead of grand opening in Fairmont

Retro Skate in Fairmont
Retro Skate in Fairmont(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Those who enjoy to go roller skating now have a new local option.

Retro Skate held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning just hours before its grand opening.

Retro Skate will host two skating sessions on Friday, one from 6:30-9 p.m. for all ages and another from 9:30 p.m.-midnight for adults only.

Normal business hours begin will begin on Saturday. They are 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m.-midnight on Fridays, 12-10 p.m. on Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Retro Skate is located at 1228 Country Club Rd. in Fairmont, and their phone number is 304-657-2478.

Click here for more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover
Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday in Philippi, according to...
Crews respond to accident involving train in Philippi
Harrison County 911 officials have confirmed a suspicious package on Johnson Avenue Thursday...
WATCH: Officers destroy ‘suspicious package’ in Bridgeport
(L-R) Christopher Hamrick, Timothy Ruble, and Joshua Curtis
3 charged after drugs found at Lewis County home during search warrant

Latest News

Barry Car Show
Calvary Chapel Morgantown hosts the Arise Car Show
File photo of Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon from Dec. 3, 2019.
Jenkins Ford holding car show to benefit Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network
Opening day of the Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2022.
Bridgeport Farmers Market wrapping up outdoor season this weekend
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County next week