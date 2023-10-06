Showers today, then fall conditions this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the first work week of October with rain showers, mostly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures. Then after today, much cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front that started in the Rockies and Canada earlier this week will push into West Virginia today, bringing scattered showers into our region during the morning and afternoon hours. So expect some rain at times. The scattered showers should push east of our region during the evening hours, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. So football games should be good to go, but we will be watching carefully. Aside from that, winds will be light, and temperatures will only reach the upper-60s, much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days. Overnight into tomorrow morning, a few more rain showers will push into our region, so expect some raindrops at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, much cooler than the past few mornings. The showers should leave by mid-morning tomorrow, leaving rainfall totals of around 0.25″ to 0.5″ in some areas. So not much rainfall accumulation is expected.

By tomorrow afternoon, a cool air mass from Canada will settle into West Virginia, keeping temperatures in the mid-50s tomorrow and Sunday. These are temperatures normally seen in late fall, not early October, so you may want a jacket this weekend. On the bright side, skies will be partly sunny for the rest of the weekend, with a low chance of rain. The cool air mass will linger into the first half of next week, resulting in a few rain showers on Monday and otherwise partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Towards the middle of next week, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into the eastern US, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. It’s not until the end of next week that another low-pressure system brings rain showers into North-Central West Virginia. In short, today will bring rain chances, and this weekend and next week will feel like the fall season.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers throughout the day. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in at times. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 47.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 59.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 55.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.