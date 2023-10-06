‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says

Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield into the cargo trailer.(Rick Gillespie)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are providing new information about a workplace accident on Allegheny Mountain that resulted in one person being flown to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie, the accident was nearly a mass casualty.

Prior Coverage: HealthNet responds to ‘workplace accident’ involving semi-truck rollover

5 News obtained a letter he addressed to Gov. Jim Justice and Department of Transportation Commissioner Jimmy Wriston.

In it, Gillespie says a runaway truck plowed through a construction zone, causing at least one worker on the ground to run for his life.

Additionally, seconds before the accident, traffic had been stopped at a construction site stop light in the eastbound lane, right where the truck was unable to come to a stop.

Gillespie says that had the light not changed in time, multiple people could have died.

He goes on to say that the section of Route 33 that the accident happened on, also known as Seneca Skyway, has little, if any, safety net for runaway trucks.

Gillespie is urging Gov. Justice to meet with him to discuss ways he believes could help prevent any tragedies in the future.

It is unknown as of this article’s publication if Gov. Justice has sent a response.

Below are additional photos of the scene Thursday afternoon that were taken by Gillespie:

