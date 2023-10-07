5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights

Recaps from week seven match-ups across North Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re more than halfway through the season and the action is heating up! Check out some of the highlights:

Lewis County - Buckhannon-Upshur

Berkeley Springs - Liberty

Parkersburg South - Bridgeport

Lincoln - Robert C. Byrd

South Harrison - Doddridge County

Meadow Bridge - Clay-Battelle

Nicholas County - Braxton County

Morgantown - Fairmont Senior

