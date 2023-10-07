5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights
Recaps from week seven match-ups across North Central West Virginia
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re more than halfway through the season and the action is heating up! Check out some of the highlights:
Lewis County - Buckhannon-Upshur
Berkeley Springs - Liberty
Parkersburg South - Bridgeport
Lincoln - Robert C. Byrd
South Harrison - Doddridge County
Meadow Bridge - Clay-Battelle
Nicholas County - Braxton County
Morgantown - Fairmont Senior
