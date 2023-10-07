Woman held hostage against will, man charged

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested, and identified after police received a complaint from a woman being held against her will.

According to West Virginia State Police, on October 6, 2023, troopers responded to a home located on Saunders Fork Road in Chapmanville.

When officials arrived on the scene, contact was made with the victim who advised a man, whom she did not know, was in her house armed with a firearm.

Troopers contacted the suspect who was found to be in possession of a firearm and approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected heroin.

The suspect did not have any identification in his possession and provided two different names to the Troopers.

The suspect was charged with Unlawful Restraint, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and alprazolam.

The suspect was booked under John Doe at the Southwestern Regional Jail pending the confirmation of his identity.

Further investigation identified the suspect as 27-year-old Michael Malcom D’Angelo Young of Warren, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.