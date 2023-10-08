One dead, one arrested following fatal crash

Ryan Jones
Ryan Jones(WSAZ)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody following a crash that left one man dead.

According to a press release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the 2700 block of Legg Fork Road in Sissonville was closed for several hours as deputies investigated the crash.

The crash happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. when the driver of a pickup truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Emergency crews worked to rescue the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital where the passenger, Dustin Myers, 26, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies responded to the scene and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages on the driver, Ryan Jones, 27.

Deputies say Jones showed impairment on field sobriety tests and now faces felony charges of DUI causing death.

Deputies say the investigation is early and will be thorough; however, it appears speed and alcohol will be contributing factors in the crash.

Jones is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

If anyone has information or witnessed the accident, they are asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

