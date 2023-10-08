Pedestrian struck and killed

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers identified the victim as Savannah Adkins, 28, of Huntington.

In a press release, troopers said Adkins was walking on a roadway near the intersection of Charleston Road and Burdette Road in Leon, West Virginia when she was hit and killed by a car.

Troopers revealed that the suspect involved was not on their cell phone or impaired at the time the victim was struck.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

