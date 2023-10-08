Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners

Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.(Stouffer's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Companies are getting more and more creative with their Advent calendars every holiday season.

Stouffer’s has announced its first ever Advent calendar, the “Comfort Calendar.”

The Advent calendar contains frozen food meals.

Products inside the Advent calendar include Stouffer’s classic favorites like a family size macaroni and cheese, family size lasagna with meat and sauce, and Bowl-Fulls chicken bacon ranch bowl.

Additional sides will also be included.

The calendar costs $40.

The first batch of calendars sold out after becoming available on Monday. More will be available via monthly drops throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
Fall in West Virginia
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219) voted best drive for fall foliage
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
Officials said three students are facing charges after evidence of hit lists were found on...
3 students arrested for high school hit lists, authorities say