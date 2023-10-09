1 taken to the hospital after crash in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Marion County Monday afternoon.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, crews were dispatched to the crash on Middletown Rd. in White Hall at around 4 p.m.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the crash, adding that one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Delays are expected until crews are able to fully reopen the roadway, officials say.

Responding agencies include the White Hall Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and the Monongah Fire Department.

The White Hall PD is investigating the crash.

