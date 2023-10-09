AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are continuing to drop in north-central West Virginia, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.52, down six cents from last week’s average of $3.58.

Mid-grade and premium fuels also decreased six cents compared to last week, but diesel fuel remained the same as last week at $4.29.

Gas prices are down nine cents compared to one month ago and are the same as they were one year ago.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

  • Harrison County: $3.50
  • Marion County: $3.56
  • Lewis County: $3.41
  • Upshur County: $3.43
  • Randolph County: $3.35
  • Tucker County: $3.60
  • Barbour County: $3.56
  • Doddridge County: $3.70
  • Taylor County: $3.52
  • Gilmer County: $3.73
  • Ritchie County: $3.69
  • Webster County: $3.63
  • Monongalia County: $3.49
  • Hardy County: $3.66
  • Preston County: $3.57
  • Pocahontas County: $3.60

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel is $3.70 per gallon, down 11 cents compared to last week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Structure fire shuts down Marion County roadway
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Fall in West Virginia
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219) voted best drive for fall foliage

Latest News

File photo of 2022's Balloons Over Morgantown event
Balloons Over Morgantown returning this weekend
BPD asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting
BPD asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting
Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates...
More dentists trained in West Virginia are staying to practice, WVU says
Miley Legal Group raffles off $15K toward motorcycle
Miley Legal Group raffles off $15K toward motorcycle
Annie's Smiles holds annual toy drive
Annie's Smiles holds annual toy drive