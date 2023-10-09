AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are continuing to drop in north-central West Virginia, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.52, down six cents from last week’s average of $3.58.

Mid-grade and premium fuels also decreased six cents compared to last week, but diesel fuel remained the same as last week at $4.29.

Gas prices are down nine cents compared to one month ago and are the same as they were one year ago.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $3.50

Marion County: $3.56

Lewis County: $3.41

Upshur County: $3.43

Randolph County: $3.35

Tucker County: $3.60

Barbour County: $3.56

Doddridge County: $3.70

Taylor County: $3.52

Gilmer County: $3.73

Ritchie County: $3.69

Webster County: $3.63

Monongalia County: $3.49

Hardy County: $3.66

Preston County: $3.57

Pocahontas County: $3.60

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel is $3.70 per gallon, down 11 cents compared to last week.

