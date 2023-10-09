AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are continuing to drop in north-central West Virginia, according to AAA.
The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.52, down six cents from last week’s average of $3.58.
Mid-grade and premium fuels also decreased six cents compared to last week, but diesel fuel remained the same as last week at $4.29.
Gas prices are down nine cents compared to one month ago and are the same as they were one year ago.
AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:
- Harrison County: $3.50
- Marion County: $3.56
- Lewis County: $3.41
- Upshur County: $3.43
- Randolph County: $3.35
- Tucker County: $3.60
- Barbour County: $3.56
- Doddridge County: $3.70
- Taylor County: $3.52
- Gilmer County: $3.73
- Ritchie County: $3.69
- Webster County: $3.63
- Monongalia County: $3.49
- Hardy County: $3.66
- Preston County: $3.57
- Pocahontas County: $3.60
West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel is $3.70 per gallon, down 11 cents compared to last week.
