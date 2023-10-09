After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide


After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A surprise discovery while working in the mines one day has left a Mingo County coal miner making big sales statewide.

For Jamey Carter, making beef jerky was always just a snack he made to take into the mines. But that all changed once his friends started trying the jerky.

“They bought so much that he was able to get out of the mines and start selling it commercially. I think that was eight or nine years ago,” said Ryan Neal, who sells Coal Miner’s Jerky at the Beef Jerky Outlet in Beckley.

Carter used the skills he learned in the mines to build his Coal Miner’s Jerky Shop in Gilbert and even built his own USDA processing plant. To Carter, it was never just a job, but a passion he shares with his son.

“I have pictures of us working together at 2 a.m., cooking meat and putting it on the smoker. It’s a humbling experience,” said Carter.

Carter’s sales have exploded at Neal’s store in Beckley and across the state. Neal said the product is now being sold at 75 different locations across West Virginia.

“I think what makes his jerky exceptional is that he smokes it. It’s in the smoker so it has that smokey taste to it instead of a dehydrator, which is how most jerky is made.”

While Carter enjoys the extra trips he is now able to take with his family, making jerky was never about the money. “I just do what God put me on this Earth to do. This is literally my purpose.”

In addition to the Beef Jerky Outlet on Harper Road, you can also find Coal Miner’s Jerky sold at Tamarack in Beckley.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire shuts down Marion County roadway
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 taken to the hospital after crash in Marion County
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
First responders respond to fire at Grafton daycare.
Crews respond to fire at Grafton daycare

Latest News

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Morrisey objects to outside attorneys’ share of opioid settlement money
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man sentenced in connection to hate crime
File photo of the Blackwater Falls State Park sled run
Blackwater Falls State Park selling tickets online for popular sled run
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Chuck Yeager’s historic flight to be celebrated this weekend
According to a Facebook post by the department, the man pictured above is a person of interest...
Morgantown PD asking for help IDing man