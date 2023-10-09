Balloons Over Morgantown returning this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s annual hot air balloon event is just around the corner.

Balloons Over Morgantown is returning this weekend, kicking off with NightGlow at the Morgantown Mall on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

NightGlow, which is centered in front of the WVU Medicine building, features many hot air balloons and a variety of shopping and food options.

The weekend of activities then continues with launches at the Morgantown Municipal Airport twice on Friday and Saturday and once on Sunday.

Officials say weather, visibility, wind and wind direction are a few of the factors that may prevent balloons from making a safe flight and could result in delays or canceled launches.

Spectators can watch from a fenced area along the Morgantown Airport’s runway or any locations near the area that offer views of the balloons when they reach the sky.

19 hot air balloons are anticipated to light up the skies of Morgantown this weekend.

