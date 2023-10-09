BPD asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting
Oct. 9, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident at Meadowbrook Mall.
The BPD says he was involved in a shoplifting incident at Target in Meadowbrook Mall.
The BPD did not provide a specific date or time that the incident happened.
Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact Ofc. Davisson at 304-842-8260.
