BPD asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident at Meadowbrook Mall.

The BPD says he was involved in a shoplifting incident at Target in Meadowbrook Mall.

The BPD did not provide a specific date or time that the incident happened.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact Ofc. Davisson at 304-842-8260.

