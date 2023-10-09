Bridgeport City Council to vote on changes to city parks

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some changes could be on the horizon for the city parks in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport City Council will be asked to approve a change order with Anderson Excavation, the responsible low bidder that did the city’s 2023 asphalt paving project.

However, this time, it will not be for roads. Instead, it will be part of a basketball court replacement project at Compton Park.

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth said the change order comes with a price tag of is $32,000.01.

“It’s actually the first part of an overall bigger project,” said Shuttleworth. “You’ll eventually see upgrades or replacements of all of our sports courts.”

Compton Park, said Shuttleworth, goes back to the 1980s. He said the blacktop and the base is coming apart.

“Anything we do now that is not a replacement is, essentially, the old saying of putting lipstick on a pig. With this, we’re looking at fixing things from the structural standpoint,” he said.

Shuttleworth said the current courts will soon see removal, adding that Bridgeport Public Work crews will remove the blacktop ahead of what he anticipates will be approval by Council to move forward with the project.

“The entire project will be done in early spring at the latest. After the asphalt, we’ll put on a color coat so to speak. The court will be leveled with an agent and then when the color goes down there is a gritty type of substance that allow for traction,” he said. “After that, the lines will be painted and ready for use.”

Shuttleworth said the next in line to see work will be the courts at Bridgeport City Park. He said a new surface, color coating and repairs to cracks will take place.

However, that project will not start until 2024 and will likely be followed by other projects.

Shuttleworth also said the courts at Compton Park will be closed for use until work is complete, meaning the courts will be off limits likely until the return of warm weather in 2024.

The meeting at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex will begin at 7 p.m.

