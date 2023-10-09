Chilly start to the work week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the work week with temperatures below average for October, as well as mostly cloudy skies. Later this week, warmer conditions are on the way. Find out the details in the video above!

A low-pressure system in Canada will continue dragging a cool Canadian air mass down into West Virginia today, resulting in isolated rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Very little rain (less than 0.1″) is expected, however. Aside from that, expect mostly cloudy skies, westerly winds of 5-15 mph, and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-50s, which are normally seen in November. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with light winds. This will allow temperatures to dip into the upper-30s in the lowlands and the low-30s in the mountains, which could cause issues with plants and outdoor plumbing. So keep an eye on those things tonight. Tomorrow, the clouds may break up a bit, resulting in partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will still be in the mid-to-upper-50s.

By Wednesday, the cool air mass will start breaking up, and a high-pressure system will form near West Virginia, resulting in partly sunny skies and rising temperatures. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the low-70s, with partly sunny skies. So the rest of the work week will be nice. The nice weather goes away this weekend, however, as another low-pressure system will bring rain showers into our region. So expect soggy conditions at times this weekend. Early next week, a cool air mass from Canada will cause temperatures to drop back into the mid-50s, so it will feel like late fall next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be chilly, the rest of the week will be warm and partly sunny, and this weekend will be rainy.

Today: Scattered rain showers in the morning and early afternoon hours, then mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

