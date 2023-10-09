Coopers Rock State Forest hopes to attract visitors with upgrades

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Bruceton Mills, W.Va (WDTV) -It is now the fall season, and the Mountaineer State is home to a number of outdoor attractions. Coopers Rock State Forest is one of those attractions.

The park has made new additions as park officials hope to continue their steady stream of visitors.

Over the course of the spring, Coopers Rock added what they call the West Virginia swing by their famous overlook bridge, which has undergone repairs, and by 2024, the park plans to add more camping sites.

According to Brad Atkins, Coopers Rock State Forest superintendent, once fall blossoms, people will be strolling into the park in great numbers.

“We are not at peak color yet, so I expect our numbers to continue to rise. I would guess this coming weekend, or the following weekend, will be high visitation numbers, said Atkins.”

Last year, Coopers Rock saw people from all over come to the park, and the park is doing everything it can to keep bringing folks in. There was a race at Cooper’s Rock yesterday. There will be a climbing event this weekend and a winter fest in January.

