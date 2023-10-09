Fairmont brewery closes its doors after 7 years

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pub in Fairmont has closed its doors after being open for seven years.

The Rambling Root, located at 101 Fairmont Ave., closed on Saturday, according to the Facebook post on its page below.

No reason was given for its closure in the Facebook post.

5 News featured The Rambling Root on Tasty Tuesday in 2019. Click here to watch that segment.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Fall in West Virginia
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219) voted best drive for fall foliage
Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates...
More dentists trained in West Virginia are staying to practice, WVU says
Miley Legal Group raffles off $15K toward motorcycle
Miley Legal Group raffles off $15K toward motorcycle
Annie's Smiles holds annual toy drive
Annie's Smiles holds annual toy drive
Martial arts tournament brings national recognition to Clarksburg
Martial arts tournament brings national recognition to Clarksburg