Fairmont brewery closes its doors after 7 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pub in Fairmont has closed its doors after being open for seven years.

The Rambling Root, located at 101 Fairmont Ave., closed on Saturday, according to the Facebook post on its page below.

No reason was given for its closure in the Facebook post.

5 News featured The Rambling Root on Tasty Tuesday in 2019. Click here to watch that segment.

