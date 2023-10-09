First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a proposed ordinance for pedestrian and vehicle safety, the similarities it has to a panhandling ordinance, and the procedure to get the ordinance passed.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

