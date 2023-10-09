Former WVU OL Dale Wolfley dies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV/WVVA) - Former WVU offensive lineman Dale Wolfley died on Saturday night at the age of 56.

Wolfley played for West Virginia from 1987-90 as an offensive lineman. He would also assume the role of player personnel director of the football team in 2008.

Wolfley may be most known for his sports broadcasting career, which is headlined by his “WolfMan’s Call.”

Dale was brothers with Ron Wolfley, who played at West Virginia from 1981-84 and played ten seasons in the NFL, and Craig Wolfley, who played at Syracuse University and with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Dale is survived by Stone and Maverick Wolfley.

