Former WVU OL Dale Wolfley dies

By WDTV News Staff and Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV/WVVA) - Former WVU offensive lineman Dale Wolfley died on Saturday night at the age of 56.

Wolfley played for West Virginia from 1987-90 as an offensive lineman. He would also assume the role of player personnel director of the football team in 2008.

Wolfley may be most known for his sports broadcasting career, which is headlined by his “WolfMan’s Call.”

Dale was brothers with Ron Wolfley, who played at West Virginia from 1981-84 and played ten seasons in the NFL, and Craig Wolfley, who played at Syracuse University and with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley died on Saturday. Photo shows...
Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley died on Saturday. Photo shows Ron Wolfley to his left and Craig Wolfley to his right.(Former WVU Offensive lineman and sports broadcaster Dale Wolfley dies Saturday)

Dale is survived by Stone and Maverick Wolfley.

Dale was a forum guest on First at 4 back in April. Click here for part 1, and click here for part 2 of that interview.

