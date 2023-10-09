Kenova Pumpkin House holding contest for high school art students

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The pumpkin prep is underway, and the folks at the Pumpkin House are calling on some help from high school art classes.

Around 30,000 people come to the Ceredo Kenova Pumpkin House each year to take in all of the sights.

Pumpkin House owner Rick Griffith wants to get more students involved this year.

“Any art department from any local high school to participate,” said Griffith. “If they will commit to presenting and doing pumpkins for us, we’ll provide the pumpkins if they can come pick them up.”

Art teachers need to oversee it at their schools, and there will be a contest for the most pumpkins brought back and the best artwork. Teachers can let students start planning their artwork before the pumpkins even get there.

“It gives them a whole week of artwork,” said Griffith. “It’s a different medium than most art.”

The pumpkin can be painted or drawn on, as long as it’s carved with the bottom cut out so the light can shine through it on the display.

“They can do whatever their mind creates,” said Griffith. “It’ll be a fun way to not only make the Pumpkin House more complete, but it’ll be a fun way to get more kids involved in the area.”

If you’re a teacher wanting to get your students involved, you can reach out on the pumpkin house website.

