More dentists trained in West Virginia are staying to practice, WVU says

Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates...
Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates deciding to start their careers in the Mountain State more than doubled from 19% to 41% with the Class of 2023, compared to the previous year’s graduates.(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, more dentists that are trained in West Virginia are staying in the Mountain State to practice.

Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates deciding to start their career in West Virginia more than doubled from 19% to 41% with the Class of 2023, compared to the previous year’s graduates.

This increase of dentists is much needed in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Oral Health Program says there are 49 dentists per 100,000 individuals in the state compared to the United States average of 61.

“It’s imperative to the overall health of West Virginians that we train and retain high-quality oral health clinicians,” Dr. Valerie Perrine, School of Dentistry associate dean for student affairs, community health and outreach, said. “Retaining our graduates to address West Virginia’s dental provider shortage is a priority and we’re energized to continue this positive trend.”

Several efforts have been implemented by WVU to prepare students for direct patient care after graduation while also building community relationships, including a required rural rotation experience and a career fair for students to connect with practices from around the state.

Additionally, the state and federal government offer incentive programs for graduates who choose to practice in West Virginia.

Incentive programs usually include financial assistance for graduates who agree to practice in a rural or underserved area of the state for a certain period of time.

“Empowering our graduates to become dental professionals in our state is a lifeline for our community’s oral health,” Perrine said. “Their commitment to serving locally is the cornerstone of a brighter, healthier West Virginia.”

WVU’s School of Dentistry is the only dental school in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Fall in West Virginia
Seneca Trail (U.S. 219) voted best drive for fall foliage
Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
Cade Beatty
Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Latest News

Miley Legal Group raffles off $15K toward motorcycle
Miley Legal Group raffles off $15K toward motorcycle
Annie's Smiles holds annual toy drive
Annie's Smiles holds annual toy drive
Martial arts tournament brings national recognition to Clarksburg
Martial arts tournament brings national recognition to Clarksburg
Fairmont brewery closes its doors after 7 years
Fairmont brewery closes its doors after 7 years