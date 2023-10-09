More dentists trained in West Virginia are staying to practice, WVU says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, more dentists that are trained in West Virginia are staying in the Mountain State to practice.

Of the students who begin dental practice following graduation, the number of WVU graduates deciding to start their career in West Virginia more than doubled from 19% to 41% with the Class of 2023, compared to the previous year’s graduates.

This increase of dentists is much needed in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Oral Health Program says there are 49 dentists per 100,000 individuals in the state compared to the United States average of 61.

“It’s imperative to the overall health of West Virginians that we train and retain high-quality oral health clinicians,” Dr. Valerie Perrine, School of Dentistry associate dean for student affairs, community health and outreach, said. “Retaining our graduates to address West Virginia’s dental provider shortage is a priority and we’re energized to continue this positive trend.”

Several efforts have been implemented by WVU to prepare students for direct patient care after graduation while also building community relationships, including a required rural rotation experience and a career fair for students to connect with practices from around the state.

Additionally, the state and federal government offer incentive programs for graduates who choose to practice in West Virginia.

Incentive programs usually include financial assistance for graduates who agree to practice in a rural or underserved area of the state for a certain period of time.

“Empowering our graduates to become dental professionals in our state is a lifeline for our community’s oral health,” Perrine said. “Their commitment to serving locally is the cornerstone of a brighter, healthier West Virginia.”

WVU’s School of Dentistry is the only dental school in West Virginia.

