New Vet Tech Program - Vet Start

The goal of Vet Start is to put an end to the lack of veterinary technologist in the state
By Kajah Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University, West Virginia State University and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has developed an new initiative called Vet Start.

The four year program will better prepare students giving them more hands on experience; this will make the students career ready by the time of graduation.

According to Matthew Wilson, the Professor of Animal Sciences at West Virginia University, the ratio for veterinary techs to veterinarians is the complete opposite of what it should be. The goal of Vet Start is to put an end to the lack of veterinary technologist in the state. Wilson shared how this program will not only benefit the state, but the students.

“Doing this we will allow to graduate both with a bachelors degree and the ability to sit for the exam that will make them a registered veterinary technologist,” Wilson said.

Chest Lake Animal Hospital will also provide assistance with this project. The owners, Dr. Jean Meade and Dr. Jesse Fallon will serve on the advisory board for Vet Start. Fallon believes that this program will benefit all clinics around the state.

“We need folks that are trained, that are licensed, and who can help us take care of our patients better,” Fallon said. “So the more veterinarian technicians we have, the better skilled veterinarian technicians we have, the better veterinarian medicine we can provide.”

