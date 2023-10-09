New West Virginia Wesleyan College President on future of school

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College recently inaugurated their 20th President Dr. James Moore during the schools homecoming event.

Up until then, Moore had been serving as interim president since February 2022.

While Moore says it’s been full steam ahead since then, now it’s time for the rubber to really hit the road.

Moore says a couple of goals he’s set for the college is to form business partnerships in the region and begin updating the school’s infrastructure.

“Like every college I think this is a beautiful campus, but any college that’s 133 years old is going to have buildings that need updating and we certainly have those and we’re excited to begin those update projects,” said Moore.

The college will be announcing its masterplan which involves upgrades to academic buildings and athletic student life in the coming weeks.

Moore served as a music professor at the college since 2006. He says enrollment was one of the key elements that got him more involved in the administration process.

This incoming class consists of 360 students making it the largest since 2017. That includes a few dozen transfer students from the recently closed Alderson Broaddus University.

Moore says a familiar community feeling is helping these students transition.

“I hope that’s helped with the transition, but faculty, staff, coaches, everybody stepped up to make sure they felt welcomed, their parents understood they were going to be taken care of,” said Moore. “I’m confident that they’re going to do well here and they’ve found a good place to land in the face of something very challenging and emotional for everyone over there.”

Moore is a native West Virginian and he says this college has always excelled in creating servant leaders and will continue to do so with even more intentionality.

“We need so many things and this college has been and will continue to be part of solving those problems because we’re in West Virginia -- that’s my favorite two words in the name of this college ‘West Virginia Wesleyan College’ we’re proud to be here and so what I want to see us do is to really intentionally serve the needs of our state and our region and we got to be listening to the state and the region to know what those needs are,” said Moore.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.