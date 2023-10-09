Preparing your heating system for colder months

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the colder months are approaching, it is important to know the proper way to operate your heating system.

We spoke to Grogg’s Home Services to get some tips on how to stay safe and warm.

It is encouraged to turn on your heating system before the cold weather sets in to make sure everything works. Waiting until the last minute could potentially lead to a wait time for someone to come fix it.

The first thing you can do is check your filters and make sure they are clean. Having clean filters can prevent your heater from overheating and it keeps the air clean in your home.

Another thing to check, if your heater does not turn on the first time you try it make sure the setting is switched from cool to heat.

“The most important thing you can do is always have your system checked out just to make sure it is safe and all the gas pressures are okay and that it is not running to hot or that there is not some dirt built up on it that can cause a safety issue, just overall maintenance. It is just like your car you have to maintain it to be safe.” said Tim Hanlon, Grogg’s Senior Branch Manager.

Always remember to keep batteries in your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors.

