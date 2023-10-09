Skies clear & temperatures warm through the week

The warming trend ends once we hit the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After being cloudy and in the 50s for the past few days, we’ll finally see more sunshine and warmer temps through the remainder of this week. However, another rain system comes in for next weekend, dropping temperatures once again. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

