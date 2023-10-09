Structure fire shuts down Marion County roadway

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire shut down a Marion County roadway Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Bessie Ann Hill Rd. near Farmington at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say crews told them when they arrived on the scene that the structure was “fully engulfed,” adding that the fire shut down Helens Run Rd. on the Farmington side.

As of this article’s publication, the fire is under control, but officials say the roadway remains shut down.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, according to officials.

Responding agencies include Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Rescue Squad and the following fire departments:

Barrackville

Rivesville

Worthington

Fairview

Boothsville

Farmington

Grant Town

Mannington

Monongah

