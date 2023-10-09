WVDOT awards contract to replace bridge on Route 50

Photo of the Bristol Bridge shows visible wear and tear, including exposed rebar and crumbling concrete.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A $24 million contract has been awarded by the West Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a bridge on Route 50 in Harrison County.

Triton Construction, Inc., out of St. Albans, was recently awarded the project with a bid of $24,461,000.

The project will replace the bridge between Salem and Lake Floyd, known as the Bristol Bridge. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be replaced.

The bridge has visible signs of wear, including exposed rebar and crumbling concrete that is visible while driving over the bridge.

Work is anticipated to begin next year with a completion date of Nov. 2026, meaning traffic will be impacted for a lengthy amount of time.

“Traffic will be controlled by median crossovers to allow for each structure in each direction to be constructed as one unit,” Nelson said last month. “So, that means there will be one lane in each direction open to traffic during each phase of the project.”

Prior Coverage: Bridge on Route 50 to be replaced, delays expected

There is also the possibility of complete road closure.

Nelson said detours will be set up, according to the construction plans, in the event a short duration closure is needed. He added that would be most likely to occur during demolition and the setting of beams.

