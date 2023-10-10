After today, temperatures will trend upwards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer and sunnier than yesterday, and warmer, sunnier conditions are expected later this week. Find out how long the nice weather will last in the video above!

A low-pressure system that has been sitting in southeastern Canada since this past weekend will drag cool air down into West Virginia, keeping temperatures in the low-60s, which is warmer than the past few days but still below average for early October. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph, and thanks to dry air flowing in from the west, skies will be partly sunny. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures may drop into the low-40s in the lowlands and upper-30s in the mountains. So it will be chilly tonight. Then tomorrow will be warmer still, with highs in the mid-60s, and skies will be partly clear and sunny.

Towards the end of the week, the Canadian air mass keeping our region cool will break up, and a warm front will lift north of West Virginia, lifting warm air from the south into our region. As a result, skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will reach the low-70s. So go outside if you can this Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system from out west will bring rain showers into our region, with most of the rain coming on Saturday. So expect some rain over the weekend. The back end of the system will linger into early next week, which means more isolated showers and cloudy skies. All the while, a cool air mass will settle in next week, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-50s. So it will feel like November next week. In short, the next few days will be much warmer than this past weekend, and rain chances will return this upcoming weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 74.

