Authorities searching for missing Morgantown woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Morgantown woman who was last seen last week.

According to a Facebook post by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Melanie Marie Gardner, of Morgantown, has been reported missing.

Gardner is described as a white female who is 5′4″ and about 170 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with West Virginia registration.

Anyone with information regarding Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

