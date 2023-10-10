Blackwater Falls State Park selling tickets online for popular sled run

File photo of the Blackwater Falls State Park sled run
File photo of the Blackwater Falls State Park sled run(West Virginia Department of Commerce)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Enthusiasts of the popular sled run at Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County can now secure tickets online.

The sled run is one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season.

“The sled run remains a cherished attraction among West Virginia’s state parks, and we’re thrilled to extend a warm welcome to all for yet another season of exhilarating winter activities and family bonding,” said Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks. “Given the enormous popularity of our sled run, which for many has become an annual family tradition, and the rapid sell-out of tickets in the past, we strongly encourage everyone to reserve their tickets online well ahead of time this year. This way, they can plan their visits and fully savor the winter wonders Blackwater Falls offers.”

The sled run operates Wednesdays through Sundays from Dec. 23, 2023 to March 5, 2024 and will observe extended hours during the holiday week between Christmas and New Year’s, as well as on Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents’ Day.

For the 2023 season, session tickets are priced at $28 for weekdays and $33 for weekends and holidays.

Each session spans two hours and is available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. on weekdays, with an additional 7 p.m. session on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Sundays.

Guests are requested to arrive at least 20 minutes before their scheduled session for a mandatory safety briefing. Adequate winter attire, including snow-protective outerwear, is strongly recommended.

The park will provide sleds and all necessary equipment.

The quarter-mile sled run is equipped with illuminating lights for nighttime sledding and features a convenient magic carpet that easily transports riders and their sleds back to the hilltop.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance or for more information regarding the sled run.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire shuts down Marion County roadway
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 taken to the hospital after crash in Marion County
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
First responders respond to fire at Grafton daycare.
Crews respond to fire at Grafton daycare

Latest News

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Chuck Yeager’s historic flight to be celebrated this weekend
According to a Facebook post by the department, the man pictured above is a person of interest...
Morgantown PD asking for help IDing man
Billy Brock
Man charged with shooting neighbor’s home
Woman charged after causing crash with unrestrained children in back seat