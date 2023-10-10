Blackwater Falls State Park selling tickets online for popular sled run

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Enthusiasts of the popular sled run at Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County can now secure tickets online.

The sled run is one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season.

“The sled run remains a cherished attraction among West Virginia’s state parks, and we’re thrilled to extend a warm welcome to all for yet another season of exhilarating winter activities and family bonding,” said Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks. “Given the enormous popularity of our sled run, which for many has become an annual family tradition, and the rapid sell-out of tickets in the past, we strongly encourage everyone to reserve their tickets online well ahead of time this year. This way, they can plan their visits and fully savor the winter wonders Blackwater Falls offers.”

The sled run operates Wednesdays through Sundays from Dec. 23, 2023 to March 5, 2024 and will observe extended hours during the holiday week between Christmas and New Year’s, as well as on Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents’ Day.

For the 2023 season, session tickets are priced at $28 for weekdays and $33 for weekends and holidays.

Each session spans two hours and is available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. on weekdays, with an additional 7 p.m. session on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Sundays.

Guests are requested to arrive at least 20 minutes before their scheduled session for a mandatory safety briefing. Adequate winter attire, including snow-protective outerwear, is strongly recommended.

The park will provide sleds and all necessary equipment.

The quarter-mile sled run is equipped with illuminating lights for nighttime sledding and features a convenient magic carpet that easily transports riders and their sleds back to the hilltop.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance or for more information regarding the sled run.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.