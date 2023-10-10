“Born of Rebellion” Civil War exhibit begins statewide tour

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College is displaying a new traveling exhibit that has a unique perspective on West Virginia’s journey to gaining statehood.

West Virginia’s history is anything but simple.

A new exhibit traveling around the state is providing new perspectives.

“Born of Rebellion” covers the events leading up to and after the Civil War regarding West Virginia statehood.

It’s making its first stop at the West Virginia Wesleyan library in Buckhannon.

Library Director Beth Rogers says these interactive displays and period inspired newspapers give the history a new feel.

“It’s awesome it’s always good when we can make history come alive in different ways to audiences and I think this is a great way to do that,” said Rogers.

What makes this display so special for the college is it features the historical diary of Sirene Bunten, a local witness account of the Civil War.

“The titles of this exhibit are taken from phrases in her diary, she was a teenager in the French Creek area during the Civil War whose diary was kept and preserved and given to the college for preservation years ago,” said Rogers.

West Virginia Wesleyan College has quite an extensive Civil War history collection.

There are thousands of printed materials relating to President Abraham Lincoln including rare propaganda pamphlets, photographs, signatures, and even a cast of Lincoln’s face.

But Rogers says seeing the war from Bunten’s perspective makes it feel more personal.

“It’s interesting we think of war on grand scales, we think of generals and presidents and battles, but it’s interesting to look at something like that that preserves what life was like for ordinary people just trying to survive in these very chaotic and difficult circumstances,” said Rogers.

The exhibit will remain on display in Buckhannon until November 2nd. The rest of the tour dates are available here.

