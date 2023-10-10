Bridgeport approves changes to city parks

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some changes are on the horizon for the city parks in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport City Council approved a change order during Monday’s meeting with Anderson Excavation, the responsible low bidder that did the city’s 2023 asphalt paving project.

The change order involves a basketball court replacement project at Compton Park.

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth said the change order comes with a price tag of is $32,000.01.

Compton Park, said Shuttleworth, goes back to the 1980s, adding that there will be a total overhaul of the basketball courts.

Bridgeport Public Works will remove the two existing courts down to the base to allow for the fresh asphalt to go down.

The asphalt should be done soon, but officials said the entire project won’t be completed until early spring.

By the time it is completed, the court will be leveled with an agent and then it will be colored, which will include a gritty substance allowing for traction.

After that, the lines will be painted on the court.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Bridgeport City Council to vote on changes to city parks

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.