Bridgeport City Council approves study for next development phase at The Bridge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council has agreed to sign off on the next phase of a master plan for The Bridge Sports Complex.

The master plan sets up a $175,000 study that will likely chart the next 10 years or more of how the facility will be used.

Council approved the plan during Monday’s meeting which will see Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture developing the plan.

Officials say the plan, which will lay out the blueprint for the future, could take six to eight months to complete.

“We’ll look at the phases going back (to the beginning) 12 years ago and look ahead to utilizing all the existing land,” said Droo Callahan, the executive director of The Bridge. “Hopefully, this drives us for a decade.”

Callahan was specific that this plan will not just address additions to the indoor portion of The Bridge – the Citynet Center. Instead, it will be all encompassing.

“Both indoor and outdoor additions and upgrades will be looked. There will be a focus on sports tourism and community,” Callahan said. “You may even see things like a dog park added. I can tell you we’re going to explore everything.”

Callahan said there will also be a community component to the plan, allowing for resident input.

