C. Sue Leeper, 81, of Fairmont, West Virginia passed away on Friday October 6, 2023, at the Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born March 1, 1942, the daughter of the late Paul William Leeper, Sr. and Mary Ellen Albert. Sue is survived by her only son Lance William Leeper his wife Trish of Manningon, WV, grandchildren: Lance W Leeper, Sr of Rocky Mount, NC, Timothy McWilliams and wife Paige of Tidioute, PA and Victoria McWilliams of Tidioute, PA and two great-grandsons Leo and Henry McWilliams of Tidioute, PA. Two brothers: Paul William Leeper, Jr of Maryland and James Emmet Leeper, Sr. and his wife Sandy Kay Edgell Leeper of Warren, OH. Several nephews and nieces in Ohio: James E Leeper, Jr., Jeff W Leeper, Sr., Mike and Kim Sue Fanto, Jason Leeper. Nephews and nieces in Maryland: Scott and Stephanie Davies, Mike and Tracy Stull, Rob and Marsha Sue Young. Great nephews and nieces Paul James Leeper, Mike Leeper, Derrick Leeper, Jeffrey W Leeper, Jr., Jarrett Leeper, Justin Leeper, Zachary Fanto, Nataley Fanto and Isabelle Leeper all from Ohio. Great nephews and nieces from Maryland: Morgan Stull, Taylor Stull, Courtny Stull, Cidney Davies, Chad Davies, Chelsea King, Stephanie Young, Ryan Young and Ryley Young. Her companions and babies Pug, Wuggles and Maytag. Sue graduated from Fairmont Senior High in 1961, attended Temple Business School in Washington D.C. and Kent State College in Ohio. Sue loved to travel with her Eastern Star friends, spend time with her family, cook and sew. She retired from General Motors at Lordstown, Ohio in 1994, where she worked as a A.R.O. and was elected U.A.W. 1112 union officer. After retiring, she moved back to Fairmont and worked part time at Fairmont State College. While living in Niles, Ohio, she did volunteer work with the United Way, St Stevens School, Cub Scouts, Girls Scouts, Order of the DeMolay, Job’s Daughters, Democratic party in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties and served as an Alternate Delegate to the Democratic National Convention that elected President Jimmy Carter and several other organizations. She was also a past Matron of Ida McKinley 229 Order of the Eastern Star in Niles, Ohio, and as past Matron, a member of the Naomi chapter #12, in Grafton and Morgantown #35, a member of the Order of the Amarnth Progress Court #22, Niles, OH and a past officer of the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and Trinty Shrine #42 in Warren, OH. Sue was appointed as a Grand Representative to North Carolina in 2001-2002, a State Grand Officer for the Eastern Star in 2003-2004 and a Deputy Instructor in 2005 and in 2008 as an Instructor for District #9 and an instructor in 2008 for Eastern Star. She also served as a state Chairman of Cancer, Heart, Shriners Transportation, Rosenbaun House in Morgantown, Star Membership. In 2015, Sue was appointed by Helen Westmoreland M.G.G.M. of Florida as a Special Appointment to General Grand Chapter, for a three-year term. She was a member of Barrackville United Methodist Church and has served on the church council. She was preceded in death by her parents, one nephew Doug Kevin Leeper and sister-in-law Donna Leeper. Per her request her final disposition will be cremation with a Memorial Service at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of these arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

